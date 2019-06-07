The statement released on Friday follows a spate of demonstrations and incidences of violence in some districts where the Malawi Congress Party supporters have at one time disrupted business at the government’s seat in Lilongwe.

Reads the statement in part; “the AU wishes to call on all parties involved to maintain and safeguard peace and order and restrain from provocative activities.

“The use of excessive force by the law enforcers could subsequently provide uncontrollable situations in a delicate regional context, and complicate all political and diplomatic efforts.”

There have been demonstrations in Nkhotakota, Lilongwe, Dowa and Kasungu and now the Union is inviting stakeholders to settle their differences through judicial channels.