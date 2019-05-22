BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader and presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday claimed early lead in the ongoing May 21 polls based on his party’s tally center.

This is contrary to the expected of Malawians that official results will be announced by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) within eight days.

Addressing the news conference in Blantyre, Chakwera said was not happy the way MEC was handling results; too muc delays.

But early in the day MEC Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah assured the nation that official results will be out around 7:00pm this night today.

Ansah warned the public to desist from relying elections results from social media or any other source apart from the commission.

Chakwera conduct wants to bring the late Gwanda Chakwamba’s scenario with MCP in 2004 when he challenged the on-going vote counting against Bakili Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

Unfortunately, the nation favored Muluzi.

So far, MEC has just counted 25% of the votes nationally.

Below is CHAKWERA’S STATEMENT;

My fellow Malawians;

Some evil people are giving you wrong information

Justice Jane Asah said initial results are now coming in, still we at MCP have been tabulating our results..using state of the art equipment, by best IT experts

So far the message is clear, we know that we have a tremendous lead of 40 to 50% presidential votes counted

In the north and south we are leading..apart from the central where we have a great lead.

Let MEC quicken the process of transmitting and announcing results

Many MEC monitors are refusing to give our monitors signed results, let MEC rectify this before temperatures rise… Or we will not accept results

Those in power, I know you, you’re trying to tamper with elections… I warn you, you will soon face the long arm of the law

You’re trying to bloat election results in MJ..but you will not prevail

If you think you will not be persecuted for this and other crimes…then You’re wrong.

I will defend this country’s constitution..

As someone soon to assume the role of commander in chief of this country, I want to appreciate the role played by our military men

Lastly to our monitors, I will never forgot you, our monitors…I know you’re working without pay

No one is going to rig this election enough is enough

Thank you