BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah on Wednesday night released the first presidential votes.

The commission disclosed that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Presidential candidate Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is leading with 37.65% seconded by President Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) by 37.1% while Dr. Saulos Chilima of UTM Party trending third with 20.7% while Atupele Muluzi with 3.4%.

MEC Chairperson has however urged political parties’ leaders to refrain from making statements that incite excitement of victory to support.

Dr.Ansah was addressing the last press conference in the day before the next briefing on Thursday around 10:0am.