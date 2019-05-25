Chikwawa vigilant citizens catch DPP operatives while attempting to tamper on transit ballot papers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives, Gerald Viola and Ben Khuleya were on Friday caught in the act of attempting to tamper with ballot papers, which were being transported in a truck from Nsanje to Blantyre without any security officers.

Both Viola and Khuleya were waiting for the truck at Kamuzu Bridge in Chikwawa when vigilant citizens spotted the two looking suspiciously at the truck, verbally communicating with its driver.

The two were at the time travelling in a white saloon vehicle behind the lorry as people had traced them following it all the way from Nsanje.

The matter was immediately referred to Chikwawa Police and afterwards to Malawi Electrical Commission (MEC) headquarters in Blantyre.

The vigilant citizens brought the two suspected culprits to Blantyre MEC offices where police and MEC officials arrived to resolve the matter.

Among the politicians who followed up the matter were Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentary Candidate for Chikwawa Nkombedzi, Abida Mia and UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati who is also the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Mulanje West Constituency.

At the MEC offices, officials and police together with representatives of MCP and UTM inspected the contents in the track in the presence of the media.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing at the main Tally Center at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, MEC Chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah condemned the transporting of ballot papers papers from Nsanje to Blantyre without any security officer.

There is high suspicion hanging around over reports of elections rigging amid many anomalies in the just ended May 21 national polls whose results are yet to be announced.