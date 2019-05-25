Chilima calls for fresh elections over serious irregularities

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday afternoon stated that the credibility of 2019 elections has been seriously compromised.

Chilima observed that the announcement of elections results will not mean “announcing winner of the elections”.

The UTM leader therefore called on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to nullify the polls and call for fresh elections in Malawi.

Below is Chilima’s press statement;

PRESS STATEMENT

Further to my statement of 22 May, 2019.

I have observed with concern that the serious irregularities that have been identified during the Tripartite Elections of 21 May, 2019 have not been addressed and satisfactorily dealt with.

These serious irregularities have, in fact, worsened and, in the process, the credibility and integrity of these Elections have been significantly compromised.

I am aware that section 99 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act places an obligation on the Electoral Commission to announce official results of an election within 8 days from the last polling day.

Fellow Malawians, the announcement of the official results does not mean that the Electoral Commission must announce a winner of an election.

The Electoral Commission has three options based on the administration and management of an election:

a) Nullification of the aggregated vote;

b) Stalemate of the aggregated vote;

c) Announcement of a winner based on the verified aggregated vote.

In view of the chaos that has ensued under the watch of the Electoral Commission,

I am calling upon the Electoral Commission for the nullification of the aggregated vote under the Tripartite Elections of 21 May, 2019.

The country must re-group and prepare for credible elections to the satisfaction of the people of Malawi.

We should not allow fraudsters to continue holding this country at ransom.

Thank you.

May God bless Malawi. Saulos Klaus Chilima, PhD UTM President