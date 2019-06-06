LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima is expected to address the nation on Friday, June 7 prior to a mega political rally in Mzuzu on Saturday, June 8.

In a brief statement made available to the Maravi Post, Dr. Chilima will address the nation at 10:00am at its head office in the capital Lilongwe.

This comes barely a week after the UTM Party leader petitioned Malawi court to nullify the just ended May 21 polls after numerous irregularities.

The court is yet to set a date for the preliminary hearings.