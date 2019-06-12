By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A legal battle against the outcome of the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections has seen President Peter Mutharika being dragged into the case after the Constitutional Court has included him as the first respondent.

Registrar of the High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Agness Patemba, confirmed Mutharika has been made “party to the proceedings” according to the law requirements.

Mutharika is the first respondent to the petition with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the second respondent, according to court documents of the consolidated elections case number 16 and 26 of 2019 dated June 11.

According to court documents, Saulos Chilima – the country’s immediate past vice president who vied for the presidency on UTM Party ticket – and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are first and second petitioners respectively.

Mutharika was declared winner with 38.57 percent of the vote, and Chakwera was close on his heels, with 35.41 percent.

Chilima came in third, with 20.24 percent of the votes.

The opposition claim the results were not a “genuine reflection of the will of the people of Malawi” and complained that figures on many vote count sheets were altered using correction fluid.