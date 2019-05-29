Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chairperson, Jane Ansah, released results of the 462 seats Tuesday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Independent candidates won 74 positions followed by UTM (39), United Democratic Front (20), People’s Party (four) and Alliance for Democracy (two).

Ansah said results for two wards from Mulanje and Machinga were on hold pending investigations. She, however, described the elections as free and fair.

“There were many lessons that we will pass on to the next generation of administrators,” Ansah said, adding that she was encouraged by improved women representation among the winners and that opposition parties accepted defeat.

Announcement of results ward councillors contest wound up the elections after Mec had released results of 192 legislators and presidency which Peter Mutharika retained.

DPP also dominated the legislators’ race.