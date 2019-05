BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Jeffrey has lost to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Blenex Kayisi in much contested Nkhotakota South Parliamentary seat.

This is according to Zodiak radio unofficial elections results.

This is another shock among political heavy weights who have lost parliamentary seats.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce its first official results this evening at 7:00pm.