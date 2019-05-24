BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Heavy armed presence in downtown areas as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairpeson Dr Jane Ansah withholds announcing the winner of Malawi 2019 Tripartite Elections that took place on Tuesday, May 21.

Social media Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr. Lazarus Chakwera win by 3 percent margin.

On the other hand however there are strong rumors making rounds that Ansah may announce incumbent President Peter Mutharika as the winner.

The elections have had their numerous irregularities and many shops were closed in anticipation of a flare up of people pouring into streets in protest if MEC announces final results.