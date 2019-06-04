LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe sitting High Court Judge Mkandawire on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 ordered that both leaders of UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera cases respectively be consolidated.

The due are against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s May 21 polls presidential results arguing that the elections were not credible due to numerous irregularities.

Judge Mkandawire observed that the cases can not be seperately against MEC but be consolidated into one and that the matter be referred to the Constitutional Court.

Below is the Judge Mkandawire’s court order made available to The Maravi Post.