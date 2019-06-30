By John Saukira

Investigations have revealed that all monitors signed for the tally sheet for Chisu Polling centre making it clear that Vuwa won the polls.

It has been revealed that 541 votes were cast at Chisu Primary polling centre.

On top of 541 votes casted 13 were null and void making the figure 554.

Mhone claims that 9 should be removed from 393 which are votes for Kaunda.

According to findings Justin Banda of UTM got 4, Gabriel Chirwa from UDF got 3, Symon Vuwa Kaunda from DPP polled 393, Raphael Mhone from People’s Party got 138, Hellen Getrude from Tikonze Alliance got only 1 while Jolly Nyimba from MCP got 3 and 13 vites were Null and void.

These are figures which were posted on the notice board at Chisu school.

All the candidates agreed to the results except PP candidate Raphael Mhone who claimed that there were irregularities especially from Chisu Polling centre.

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhata bay Central Symon Vuwa Kaunda is still Member of Parliament for his constituency but he is a victim of circumstances.

The high Court in Mzuzu adjourned a case involving Nkhata bay central Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda and Ralph Mhone to 12 July, 2019.

Mhone dragged Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Vuwa Kaunda citing irregularities.

Mhone in his affidavits said Kaunda was distributing cash. Kaunda denied all the allegations.

On Friday the country’s high court lamented the spread of fake news alleging that Mzuzu high court has nullified the Nkhata-Bay Central constituency results in which former lawmaker for People’s Party Raphael Mhone took to court MEC and Symon Vuwa Kaunda of DPP.

Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba said the reports were unfounded.

Patemba said there is no such a ruling at Mzuzu High Court.

High Court Judge Justice Thomas Ligowe who is hearing the case has adjourned to 12 July, 2019 hearing of the disputed parliamentary elections results case.

According to MEC Symon Vuwa Kaunda of DPP triumphed in the 21 May elections with 8 votes beating his closest rival Mhone.

Judge Ligowe is expected to parade 10 witnesses from both the complainants and the defense.

Vuwa Kaunda is currently MP despite social media reports which says he has been dethroned.

People’s Party Vice President for the north and past legislator for the area Raphael Mhone and UTM candidate Justice Prince Banda took Kaunda and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to the court for alleged irregularities during and after polling.

But judge Thomas Ligowe threw out the application, paving the way for the former presidential aide Kaunda to be sworn in.

The judge ruled that Kaunda could still take the oath of office whilst the case was still in court.

Lawyer for Kaunda, Leonard Mbulo was delighted with the ruling.

UTM candidate Banda already withdrew from the case.

Banda said he has realized that Mhone just wanted to use him so that when Kaunda is disqualified, the former legislator is declared winner.

It is worth to note that Mhone being a learned lawyer would have known simple additional arithmetic.

The findings also indicate that the tally sheet posted on the wall is just clean with no tippex.