LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe on Sunday afternoon reserved its ruling to a later date on the vacation of the injunction which opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) obtained.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) legal officer David Banda, Justice Charles Mkandawire has committed to make a decision ‘within a reasonable time’.

Meanwhile, Malawi Law Society (MLS) has joined the case as an interest party.

A total of 16 lawyers are appearing. Six lawyers are the ones addressing the court, the rest assisting.

For MEC:

Kalekeni Kaphale David BANDA Andy Kaonga

For DPP:

Charles Mhango Frank Mbeta David Kanyenda Mada Mmeta Chris Masanje Chancy Gondwe Oscar Taulo

For Malawi Law Society (MLS):

Patrick Mpaka Chrispin Ngunde

For MCP and Dr Laz:

Titus Mvalo Pempho Likongwe

+ 2 other lawyers