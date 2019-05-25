By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Saturday sought a court order restraining the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from making announcement of Presidential results, reportedly.

According to the injunction made available to The Maravi Post, MCP Leader Dr.Lazarus Chakwera wants the electoral body to first clear out the mist around the votes in some districts where huge annomalies have even been admitted by the electoral body.

The districts are Mangochi, Nkhatabay, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Rumphi, Chitipa, Zomba and Blantyre.

This comes hours after the commission said it had reached an agreement with all contesting parties to halt the announcing of results until all complaints and annomalies have been cleared out.

MEC is therefore expected to make updates at 18;00hrs (CAT) this evening.

Below is MCP court order: