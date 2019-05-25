MCP supporters cause violence in Lilongwe street

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party( MCP) are reportedly causing violence in Lilongwe city centre this morning by plugging out all the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) frags found on the road.

The supporters are carrying sticks in their hands while singing Sarafina song saying freedom is coming tomorrow.

MCP supporters in Lilongwe streets

The MCP supporters are shouting loud saying the now the hand over the Government is ours dispute the fact that the results are not yet realised we are the winner.

The violence is linked to the press briefing that MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera made few days ago that him and his party will not condone any defeat this year.

MCP supporters causing havoc in Lilongwe

Mean while The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to really the final results within eight days may 21 when the people voted, right now the commission is address the problems encountered so far in counting the results