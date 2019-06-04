Malawi Airtel Mobile
#Malawi2019Votes: MCP supporters storm Capital Hill, workers chased out of offices

MCP supporters storm Capital Hill, workers chased out of offices
 LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters on Tuesday morning marched to Malawi’s Capital Hill in the capital Lilongwe to force people out of their offices.

The supporters say everyone at Capital Hill should leave because they were “illegally elected.”

The march is dubbed “Mutharika must Fall.”

The supporters are now inside the Capital Hill and have managed to force people out of their offices.

Most people left the Capital Hill using the northern gate as the main gate is surrounded by the MCP supporters.

MCP supporters

 

UTM and MCP are contesting the results of the presidential election in Court citing various irregularities including manipulation of results where ‘tippex’ was used to alter some figures for the results.

Various people including beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) own staff members were arrested for manipulating the results of the presidential elections.

Malawi Muslims to observe Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers on Wednesday- MAM

