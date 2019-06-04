Malawi2019Votes: MCP supporters storm Capital Hill, workers chased out of offices

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters on Tuesday morning marched to Malawi’s Capital Hill in the capital Lilongwe to force people out of their offices.

The supporters say everyone at Capital Hill should leave because they were “illegally elected.”

The march is dubbed “Mutharika must Fall.”

The supporters are now inside the Capital Hill and have managed to force people out of their offices.

Most people left the Capital Hill using the northern gate as the main gate is surrounded by the MCP supporters.