MEC announces Parliamentary results as presidential awaits judicial review

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah on Saturday announced Parliamentary results for 192 seats.

Mec Chairperson Ansah disclosed that the commission has been served with an injunction that “restrains us from releasing the presidential election results.

“To that effect, we will only be announcing the Parliamentary election results,” says Ansah.

Below are number of Members of Parliament (MPs) per parties;

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); 62

Malawi Congress Party (MCP):55

Independents: 55

United Democratic Front (UDF):10

Peoples Party (PP):5

UTM Party:4

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD):1