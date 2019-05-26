Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah says the commission awaits court’s ruling that it make a final presidential results.

Dr. Ansah told the nation that as of now are working along the clock to meet the eight days of electoral calendar.

She was addressing the news conference at national tally centre in Blantyre.

“We cant announce presidential results. We will not release results of presidential election because of the injunction until the outcome of the court sitting in Lilongwe

“Commission would like to appeal to the public to maintain peace. Elections can make or break a nation,” Ansah says.

She adds, “The commission wouldn’t want to be part of breaking the nation. Commission wants to release results that are credible & accepted by all stakeholders.

“We are doing everything possible to have everything done within the legal period of 8 days”.