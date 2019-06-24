LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah on Monday told the nation that she was not ready to resign unless the court finds her guilty on any wrong doing.

Ansah therefore has accused Malawi Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and political parties of being judges when are not.

The MEC chair told Zodiak TV that the matter is in court arguing that demonstrators should wait court proceedings.

She therefore said was ready to give evidence in court pertaining to all queries regarding to elections case.

“Tippex is trade and is correction fluid. Whether Tippex was used for the positive or negative course, it’s a matter of the court to decide,” says Ansah