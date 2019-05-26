BLANTYTRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah on Sunday confirmed to the nation that UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s presidential votes were tampered in Mzuzu City.

Dr. Ansah disclosed that about 400 votes were reduced in the district which prompted the commission to fix it.

The commission was addressing the news conference a while ago at the national tally centre in Blantyre.

Chilima who is the country’s vice president on Saturday called upon MEC to nullify then call for fresh elections amid numerous irregularities.

Currently, the commission wait the court ruling to announce final presidential results following Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s injunction to stop the announcement.