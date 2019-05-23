BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah on Thursday night left Malawians in suspense after failing to announce elections results for May 21.

This is despite 92% votes counted so far.

Ansah told the nation that the commission still need enough time to work that the final results be acceptable by all stakeholders.

Addressing the news conference, MEC chairperson urged the nation to remain calm until Friday, 12pm for more updates.

During the briefing journalists were not allowed to ask questions.