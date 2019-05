BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Thursday ordered recounting of votes in Nkhata Bay Central constituency.

Following complaints by Peoples Party (PP’s) Ralph Mhone that the election was marred by irregularities.

MEC therefore sanctioned a recount of votes in Constituency where Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vuwa Kaunda unofficially won with three votes.

According to Times360, after the recount the margin has widened to 8 from 3 votes.

More details to come.