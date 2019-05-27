By Patience Abeck

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah says is ready with presidential elections results that the commission just awaiting the court ruling.

Dr Ansah told the nation that all quarrels raised by different stakeholders have been resolved.

She reminded the nation that its only the commission has the mandate the run the elections nobody else.

The MEC Chairperson was addressing the news conference at national tally centre in Blantyre.

“Immediately, the court rules in our favor, presidential elections will be announced. Nothing will stop us as we are given the mandate to run the elections,” says Ansah.