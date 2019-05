BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The former Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs Mganda Chiume has lost Nkhata Bay North the Parliamentary seat with wide margin.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) elections results, Chiume has lost the seat to Chrissie Kanyasho (Kalamula), the former deputy Permanent Representative at Malawi Mission to United Nation (UN).

Kanyosho before joined UTM Party her contract was terminated by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government in 2015.

MP Nkhata Bay North Final MEC Results:

Chrissie KANYASHO 5,659

Ephraim Mganda Chiume 4,118

Fisa Wallace Chiume 571

Presidential race Nkhata Bay North Final results;

Chakwera 1,351

Chilima 6,093

Chisi 33

Kaliya 24

Kuwani 36

Muluzi 8

Mutharika 2,787