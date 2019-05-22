BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unofficial results show that big short in Malawi politics are falling into pit in the ongoing vote counting underway.

Maravi Post understands that most influential political figures will not make to the next August House including United Democratic Front (UDF) runningmate Frank Mwenefumbo, Luciu Banda, Former Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu, Jessie Kabwila, Uladi Mussa, and among others.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce first official results at 7:00 pm tonight.

But MEC has been recommended for the work despite minor challenges including mismatching of vote casted and number of people registered in some polling centres.