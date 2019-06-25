#Malawi2019Votes Mulanje West elections results highly evidenced doctored, rigged

By Afred Manjawira

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The past week, UTM party and independent officials in Mulanje west expressed dissatisfaction over the constituency’s election results and gathered with evidence in their hands as a direction further toward the already filed case which is underway in the legal rings.

Led by the independent campaign director Isaac Basali who was the biggest front line force of the ex shadow MP John Saini.

So, the task-force group comprised of at least 600 UTM constituency leaders plus hundreds others from the independent benches.

The leaders had gathered to map the way forward and requested one of the contestant in the area Patricia Kaliati who is also UTM’s secretary general to help and guide them on how they should go forward with these matters as well as strengthening and rebuilding the ground base of UTM for the best of the people of Mulanje west and Malawi as the whole.

Speaking on behalf of the independent Mp supporters, who have so far vowed to support Kaliati and UTM, Mr. Basali expressed gratitude over the love that Kaliati has to the people of Mulanje West in regardless of the political party affiliation and he labeled the 21 May election results as total fraud and manifestation of DPP’s crooked ways and the worst of its ever planted evil . ‘’ I am totally disturbed with everyday revelation of the just ended election results as many are testifying and bringing evidence that the election was rigged.

“I was one of the people who witnessed this malpractice and we reported all matters to the authorities yet nothing was done , realizing that the DPP candidate was not voted by the majority but lather imposed on us , we feel let down by the Malawi Electoral commission since they went ahead announcing winners before addressing our concerns.

“It is for this reason that we have opted to join hands with our UTM brothers not as independent MP supporters but as one team for the endorsement that we have all agreed to join you,” said Basal.i

Fresh revelations have undressed DPP’s daylight vote manipulation as Gannet Kamzeru and other ward councilors were served with the same figures representing their scored results respectively to Malawi Electoral Commission accordance.

Based on their documented evidence it has been witnessed that all UTM councilors and Parliamentary contestant in the Area Patricia Kaliati got 300 votes respectively at every center and were all coming on the third place.

“It cannot be true that we can all get 300 votes per center and be on third position in all centers. We know all the head teachers who were bribed on this devilish operation, this kind of doctored coincidence is what raises questions much as we are geared to face forward than before as UTM. We would also be happy if we could see justice prevail,’’ hinted Kanzeru

Responding to their concerns , the long serving parliamentarian and renowned politician Patricia Kaliati usually addressed as Akweni appreciated the members for not causing violence but lather calling her for concrete solutions.

“We as UTM are not turning back , we shall never , not for an inch back down and bow to thieves as they continue ruining this country.As always preached by our leader Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, UTM is a party of peace and we have sorted for legal options, all matters are in court now and I cannot speak much on that.

“However it should be taken by your hearts that UTM is here to stay forever and we shall never let you down. I am with you and we will continue coming together to build ourselves as a party. I should thank you so much for being peaceful, thieves will always be revealed and put to shame and as your daughter I will not stop helping whenever and wherever need rises”, said Kalati in a very happy , confident and smiling mood.

Mulanje west constituency is one of the politically active areas and according to the ongoing highly doubted and disputed poll results by Malawi Electoral commission, DPP’s Yusuf Nthenda was pronounced a winner seconded by John Saini on independent ticket and UTM’s Patricia Kaliati came third.