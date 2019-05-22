BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There is a tight race among three presidential candidates of Malawi May 21 polls among President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Saulos Chilima of UTM Party.

Just hours after official voting has been closed, the three presidential candidates are on neck to neck;

Below is a quick analysis;

Mutharika is doing well in South and Eastern seconded by Chilima while Chakwera trends third.

Mutharika is performing miserably both in the centre and north.

Chilima is doing well in the north seconded by Chakwera.

Chakwera is performing well in central region as Chilima comes second.

If goes like this, Chilima will likely to lead the overall votes with marginal votes.