BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been re-elected for the second term in office following the tripartite elections the nation held on May 21, 2019.

Announcing the presidential results, President Mutharika got 38.56%, Dr Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) received with 35.% and Dr. Saulos Chilima of UTM Party got 20.46% as the three main contenders.

This means that Everton Chimulirenji is the Vice President of the country following Mutharika’s re-election who was his runningmate.