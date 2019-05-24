MCP-supporters-have-already-started-celebrating-victory-of-the-elections-before-the-commission-final-results-announcement

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah has urged political parties that contested May 21 polls to refrain from giving its supporters false hopes of wining elections based on social media reports.

The warning comes following some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who have already started celebrating victory of the elections before the commission final results announcement.

Dr Ansah was addressing the tenth briefing on elections updates.

She told the nation that the commission was working on 147 complaints before making final elections results.

“Avoid giving your supporters false hopes of winning elections based on social media. Advise your supporters to remain calm until the commission reaches conclusions on who wins”, she urges political leaders.