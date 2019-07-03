BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In twist of event former governing United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday told the nation that the just ended disputed May 21 polls results did not reflect the will of the peoples in some areas particularly in the eastern region.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga told Zodiak that the party is aware it cannot petition a court now but says they are keenly waiting on the outcome of the electoral case of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party leaders.

Ndanga says while the party has not endorsed this week’s mass protests against alleged mismanagement of the election results, they respect people’s will to demonstrate peacefully.

UDF sentiments over the polls testifies end of marriage had with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

This means that all is not well in the blue camp as its electoral ally is now not in their favor.

MCP and UTM Party are challenging the presidential results for re-run or fresh elections.

This follows numerous irregularities that marred the polls.