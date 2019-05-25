Women’s rights theme manager for ActionAid Chikumbutso Ngosi Ndaferakhande

By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Organisations behind equal representation between men and women in parliament have expressed worry over violence against women in Elections during this year’s tripartite polls.

Speaking to members of the press on Friday in Blantyre, a joint Domestic Gender Delegation Team said there was violence against women in some parts of Malawi.

Women’s rights theme manager for ActionAid Chikumbutso Ngosi Ndaferakhande said the team received 47 cases of gender based violence.

“As a gender movement, we are deeply concerned with the barbaric incidents of gender based violence that took the form of physical and verbal attacks on women as candidates,” she said.

The team also disclosed that few violence against women in elections offenders were held to account, despite the availability of laws and multiple punitive mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Malawi 50-50 campaigners – 50:50 Campaign Management Agency is campaigning for more women in leadership positions – have disclosed that they are yet to release a report concerning women aspirants working with the campaign during the elections.