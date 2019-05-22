LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Wednesday urrged all Malawians to allow Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to execute its role, at this particular point in time, with diligence for credible results.

The UTM Party leader calls come barely hours after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Presidential candidate Dr. Lazarus Chakwera claimed early victory based on his party’s elections results.

Chakwera further demanded MEC to release results as soon as possible.

But in a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, Chilima has cautioned the nation to avoid putting undue pressure on the electoral body.

Below is Chilima’s statement:

STATEMENT BY THE VICE PRESIDENT/UTM PARTY PRESIDENT Dr. SAULOS KLAUS CHILIMA ON THE CURRENT ELECTION PROCESS

Lilongwe, 222nd May, 2019: The Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima who is also the President of UTM wishes to call upon all Malawians to maintain peace and calm during this period when MEC is tirelessly tabulating results of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The Vice President also commends the professionalism demonstrated by the security forces and the leadership of the Malawi Electoral Commission throughout this process so far.

Cognisant of the fact that the power to conduct, tabulate and announce results of the elections is vested in MEC, the Vice President calls on the nation to avoid putting undue pressure on the electoral body.

MEC should be allowed to execute its role, at this particular point in time, with diligence.

The Vice President is also mindful of the Peace Agreement that all Political Parties signed as a way of ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in peace.

Dr. Chilima urges all Malawians to remain patient and calm, and to accord MEC room to finalise the process of tabulating the results and eventually announce the WINNER.

May God bless our beautiful country, Malawi.