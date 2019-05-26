LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu and former presidential aide and Member of Parliament (MP) for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri were this morning captured at High Court in Lilongwe, where MEC is expected to vacate an MCP injunction that bars the electoral body from announcing presidential results before recounting votes in some districts.

MCP wants MEC to work on various irregularities in ten districts.

On the other hand, Malawi Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima on Saturday also called upon MEC to nullify and call for refresh elections.

The court is to make a ruling this afternoon at 2pm.

MEC is also expected to hold its press conference at 3pm at tally centre in Blantyre.