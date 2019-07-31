By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian airlines cabin crew are staging a sit-in over pay and working conditions.

Some flight personnel told The Maravi Post this morning that strike has affected some flights, including one that was supposed to fly earlier today to Johannesburg and Blantyre respectively.

Passengers that were required to travel this morning are still being kept at passengers bay at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Talks between Malawians airlines managers with the cabin crew are underway to resolve the matter.