A Malawian Airlines flight exclusively operated and supported by women has landed in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam from Blantyre, as shown in these shots taken by a BBC Swahili colleague Munira Hussein.

Women were in charge of every single aspect of the flight operation, from cockpit to cabin, check-in to customer care, and air traffic control to ground handling.

The aim of the flight, the first of its kind for the for the national carrier, was to encourage young girls and women who aspire to pursue careers in aviation but are under the impression that it is a male-dominated industry.

Malawian Airlines is owned by the Malawi Government (51%) and Ethiopian Airlines (49%).

Meanwhile in other East Africa aviation news, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was snapped by the BBC’s Emmanuel Igunza getting to grips with an Ethiopian Airlines flight simulator on a visit to Addis Ababa: