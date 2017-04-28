NORFOLK, NE — It’s not everyday an ambassador flies in from Washington D.C. to Norfolk. Earlier this week, Malawian ambassador to the U.S., Edward Yakobe Sawarengera along with other dignitaries came to Norfolk for a sister cities signing ceremony.

The signing will bring together both cities in an effort to fulfill a need for increased education in Malawi.

On Wednesday, the group had the opportunities to explore Northeast Community College. President of Northeast, Dr. Michael Chipps said they couldn’t have anticipated the honor.

“People were surprised that an ambassador from D.C. would come but we found out what a wonderful human being he and the staff is. Everyone was very humble and appreciative. It really matched the Northeast way.”

The tour was an opportunity to learn more about Northeast and its education goals.

“He (the ambassador) said that Northeast matches a number of Universities in Malawi. Of course we need to understand it is a third world country so it’s something they continue to grow and work on…and hopefully we can help them…”

Northeast does hope to build an international relationship in the future with Malawi, but Dr. Chipps says it is a process.

Northeast does have one student from Malawi, but they plan to get more.

Dr. Michael Chipps says he is grateful for the collective work from the northeast Nebraska area and Norfolk to make the visitors feel welcome.

Source: http://us92.com/local-news/malawian-ambassador-to-the-u-s-visits-northeast/