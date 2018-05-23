The Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Zululand has been shot dead outside his home in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Police say Professor Gregory Kamwendo was gunned down in his car at the parking lot of a Durnford Road complex last night.

Kamwendo sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Medics say the 53-year-old died at the scene. Officers say they are looking for two suspects.

UniZulu spokesperson, Gina Nhleko says the entire varsity community is devastated.

“He started at the university in 2016, following his tenure as the Dean for the College of Education at UKZN. We will miss Professor Kamwendo.

He was a fountain of knowledge and he touched the lives of everyone at UniZulu,” she said.