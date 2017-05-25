LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Lingadzi station in the capital Lilongwe, are keeping in custody renowned Presbyterian Church of Malawi (PCM) Bishop Joseph Manguluti, for allegedly raping his twenty three year-old adopted daughter.

The suspects popularly known as Bishop Joe, is renown gospel musician, preacher and master of ceremonies.

Lingadzi Police publicist Foster Benjamin, told The Maravi Post that the man of God, allegedly raped the girl on May 15, this year in her bedroom at their Area 18 Be residence.

The girl, a fourth year student at one of the colleges in the city, met the ordeal when she was preparing to take a bath.

According to the police publicist, Manguluti’s wife was away at that particular time; this prompted him to take advantage and forced himself on the girl.

“The victim reported the incident to the police, who issued her a referral letter to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for examination. Medical reports confirmed that the victim had been raped.

“Police have since charged Mr. Manguluti with rape, which is contrary to Section 132 of the Penal code. He is expected to appear before court soon,” said Benjamin.

Bishop Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Santhe in Kasungu district.