Officials from the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), this week confirmed the death of a 12-year old Malawi albino boy in neighboring Mozambique.

According to APAM President Everton Kondowe, the boy was killed by unknown persons over the weekend.

Kondowe identified the deceased as Mayeso Isaac from Mabuka village in Mulanje district.

He said Mayeso Isaac went with his parents to Mozambique, to find some casual work.

“According to the report, I received from the Mayeso Isaac’s parents, a gang of 10 people broke into their house a day after their arrival in Mozambique,” said Kondowe.

He said five of the suspects were arrested a day later by Mozambican police, after the matter was reported.

The development comes as the association is expected to commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day on 13 June.