Malawian boy in Lilongwe nabbed for murdering mother’s lover

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A 19-year old boy is boy is in police custody at Kanengo station in the capital Lilongwe for allegedly killing his mother’s lover whom was not happy with the relationship.

Kanengo Police deputy spokesperson Saromy Chibwana has identified the suspect as Anthony Chiwaya and the deceased as Patrick Nkhoswe, 33 year old.

Chibwana told The Maravi Post that the suspect’s mother, Dorothy Chiwaya, a window had a marital affair with the late Nkhoswe, the move which did not please Anthony.

The police publicist said on Friday night though the suspect disapproved the affair, the mother continued until on this fateful both (the lover bird) after a drinking joint went to the woman’s house for a sleep.

She added that upon arrival at the house the son got angry and started quarrelling with the mothers as to why she brought home a stranger into his later father’s bed room.

“Unfortunately due to drunkenness, the mother failed to control the son. In the process of quarreling, the suspect took an ax and hacked Nkhoswe in the head that died on the spot.

“The boy confessed to the police that the crime was committed out of anger saying he could not allow to see his mother making love with another man in his late father’s house. Anthony remains in police custody waiting a murder trial which is contrary to section 209 of the Pinal Code.

“Honestly, the police are worried with numerous murder and mob justice cases here that we are planning to intensify sensitization campaign on criminal justice. People shouldn’t take the law into their hands by killing or punishing a suspect instead should always bring them here for better resolutions”, urges Chibwana.

The deceased, Nkhoswe hailed from Phyokawaka village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mzikubora while the suspect, Chiwaya comes from Nkhwani Village, TA Ganya in Mzimba and Ntcheu districts respectively.