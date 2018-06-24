The Maravi Post confirms the sad news about Florence Chatchoka who was stabbed to death at the border of South Africa Beitbridge.

The incident happened on Sunday morning around 3am while on her way from Malawi to South Africa by unknown person and currently security agencies are working to trace the culprit.

According to sources the late Florence was traveling in a Munorurama bus from Lilongwe to Johannesburg

Therefore at the port of entry as a tradition all travelers are requested to take out their belongs if require declaration.

Chatchoka went to offload her Sobo and rice and she was late she found that others had already taken their belongings and she was alone at the bus.

Someone followed her to the bus, he went straight to grab her bag and she tried to fight for it and the moment she screamed for help the thug stabbed her with a knife.

At this point she was overpowered and the thug went away with the bag “which had R3000 supposed to be presented to Immigration” left her in a pool of blood.

The sources added that that Flora has been a target of thugs since last year.

This is the second time something of the similar nature happened to her same place and that time they only showed her a gun and stole her money.

Malawi police are yet to react on the development.