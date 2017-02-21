Malawian business woman, school boy nabbed for possessing fire arm illegally

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Kanengo station in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody business woman and secondary school outgoing student for being suspected of possessing fire arm which had 14 live ammunition.

Kanengo Police deputy Spokesperson Salomy Chibwana has identified the two suspects as Florence Chiripi and Emmanuel Nkhembo aged 24 and 21 respectively who were arrested over the weekend in possession of the weapon at Galiver Township in the capital.

Chibwana told The Maravi Post that the two were nabbed following tips from the general public that Florence was using the pistol to threaten communities whenever was pissed off.

The police publicist said the development prompted the station’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launch man hunt for the fire arm which was found at Chiripi’s house at Galiver.

Upon arrest, the suspects told the police that they got a weapon from a drunkard man who was off in his car outside African Bible College (ABC) clinic.

“The two were together when they said gotten then pistol from a drunkard man inside his car. But instead alerting the police about the weapon, Florence started threating people using the pistol which prompted them informing the police.

“We have charge the two the case of possessing offensive fire arms contrary to section 6 of Penal Code of Preservation of Public Security. They will soon appear before court.

“Currently, the police are investigating further to establish the owner of the riffle and if it’s indeed registered. We are therefore appealing to the general public to report to police when they come across strange behaviors of individuals and equipment for their safety”, urges Chibwana.

The suspects; Chipiri and Nkhembo hail from Chiriri and Mbenderani villages, Traditional Authorities (T.As) Chikowi and Kasisi in Zomba and Chikwawa districts respectively.