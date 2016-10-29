Police in Mzuzu the northern city of Malawi are hunting for a business man who has killed his wife on Saturday, Maravi Post has established.

According to the Mzuzu police spokesperson Martin Bwanali, the incident occurred around 4 pm at his own home.

Police identified the suspect as Alex Mbisa aged 34 who hails from Kapoka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

“What happened was that the suspect left home to Lilongwe for business but while a certain person told him that his wife was with her secret lover in a car to Nkhata bay,” said Bwanali.

“After hearing this news, he stopped what he was doing in Lilongwe and returned home to find his wife home. He then started beating her using weapons and the woman later taken to St John’s hospital where she was pronounced dead,” he disclosed.

The hospital preliminary report revealed that the decease died because of internal injury.

Bwanali added that the suspect ran after noticing about the death of his wife

He said the suspect will answer the murder changes to the court when apprehended, which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

The deceased is only identified as Enifa Goba and the police are yet to file more details.