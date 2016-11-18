A Mchinji Businessman Simbi Phiri on Wednesday was applauded for renovating Tembwe Health Centre to the tune of K200 million and handing it over to the Mutharika Government to Manage.

Receiving the facility on behalf of government, Minister of Health Dr Peter Kumpalume hailed the good gesture by the South African based businessman, Phiri, for funding the construction of the health centre.

“I am impressed with condition of this facility; it is a generous gift from Simbi Phiri. I am grateful for the donation because it would have taken my ministry time to bring this facility to this state. He has spent a lot of money upgrading this facility and it is a big gift to the community here,” he said.

Kumpalume urged Malawians to emulate the good example set by Phiri to support communities who are in need, especially health services.

“Most of the time there are Malawians who have money, but they wouldn’t give a penny to anybody. We wait for people from Europe to give us aid, when we can give something to our neighbor. Let us contribute to the society, we are not helping government but community,” he added.

Kumpalume then urged people of Tembwe to ensure the facility is properly taken care of and maintained.

He said his ministry is developing an infrastructure plan that would help district health and council officials to make a plan on what needs to be done in health facilities to ensure the facilities are maintained.

In his speech, Simbi Phiri who is also the Executive Chairman of Khato Holdings, a civil engineering company in South Africa, said he decided to renovate the health centre because it was in pathetic state.

“As someone who comes from this area, Tembwe in Traditional Authority Mlonyeni, I felt bad when I saw the facility, which was given to us by donors in a bad state. I thought I should contribute towards the community I come from, and it has cost me Four million Rands,” he said.

The construction and renovation of the facility includes the out-patient and maternity wings, offices, a new guardian shelter, water tanks and staff houses among others.