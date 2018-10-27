SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-A priest has inspired negative opinion when a picture of him at a beach emerged.
He was captured alongside a female staff who was dressed for leisure.
A priest has received some criticism for getting too comfortable with a staff. (Face Of Malawi)
A Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of the Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi, has been criticized after a picture of him getting comfortable with his staff emerged.
The clergyman is captured at the shore of beach with a lady identified as Grace Mwiwa.
Both are captured in cosy outfits as they attended a beach party in Salima organized by the church.
Dhlovu who is reportedly the person in charge of a church-run radio station Tigawane radio, is believed to have disregarded his oath of celibacy by appearing in the picture with Mwiwa.
According to social media , the staff who is a presenter at the church’s media platform might have received a recent boost in her career due to her relationship with the priest