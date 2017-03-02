PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the southern district of Phalombe are keeping in custody Group Village Headman (GVH) Kamwendo of Traditional Authority (T.A) Ndanga in Mulanje for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense.

Phalombe Police station spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi, identified the chief as Patrick Gama who was arrested for his involvement in the fraud case.

Nkhwazi told The Maravi Post that the chief is said to have diverted money meant to benefit the needy in the on-going cash transfer program, that is managed by Oxfam Malawi in the district.

The Police publicist said that the chief allegedly connived with some members of the Mulanje Village Committee and gave some households two rationing cards instead of one, that proceeds from the other card benefit.

He added that the incident has been taking place from December 2015 to January this year until his arrest over the weekend.

“Oxfam was tipped off and they engaged Police to investigate the matter. After investigations, it transpired that the chief was directly involved in the fraud. We are yet to furnish the public with the amount of money swindled in the scam,” Nkhwazi said.