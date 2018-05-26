By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Companies’ participating in the 30th Malawi international trade fair in Blantyre says they have high expectations that they will benefit from the fair and share ideas on how they can advance their businesses.

One of the workers of Fadams Rice Milling, Roy Chiwalo, made the remarks on Thursday during the official opening of this year’s fair where more than 200 local companies are participating plus 13 foreign companies.

According to Chiwalo, the fair will help business owners to share ideas amongst the companies which will boost the trade industry in the country.

“We are expecting to benefit from this year’s trade fair knowing that there are many companies participating including foreign companies, so this will help us share ideas and learn what other companies are doing which will boost trade activities in the country,” Chiwalo said.

On his part, Raj Smart, a worker at Nuline Textile, said the fair will bring business opportunities with the foreign companies.

Smart said the interaction amongst the companies will also make local companies to be producing value added products and goods which will make them start exporting their products to other African countries.

“This is a great business opportunity it will make us share business deals with local and foreign companies which at the end can make us local companies to be producing value added products which will also help in the implementation of Buy Malawi strategy,” Smart said.

This is years trade fair is being done under the theme of ‘Industrialisation: basic for trade competitiveness and it will last in 10 days time.