Upon learning that President of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Peter Mutharika was to be in Belgium, I made necessary arrangements to meet him but was taken aback by the response I received from his team. President Mutharika was in Brussels, Belgium attending the European Development Days (EDD) upon invitation by the European Union (EU). My attempt to gain audience with him for an interview was met in response with the President’s staff informing that it would be possible if I pay a fee in order to gain access.

I have come to learn that the same was required of a friend of mine in London in order to meet the President at The Dorchester Hotel. My friend is well respected professional in his late 40’s and a supporter of the President.

This seems to be a common occurrence with the staff that surrounds the President, there have been numerous examples of this in the past and I am aware that this colleague of mine has on multiple occasions been asked to pay a fee in order to meet with the President. It has become apparent that the only way to engage with the President comes at a cost. I am pretty sure he is not aware of this behaviour by his team.

On 10th June a number of Malawian nationals who reside in the United Kingdom were invited to attend a meeting with the President. Being a Saturday, those who accepted the invitation took the day off the chores or cancelled their prior engagements. Instead of the meeting that was so boldly affirmed by the President’s team, they found themselves waiting in the hallway of The Dorchester Hotel, greeted with a simple handshake by the chaperones and then dismissed for the day after several hours.

What is also rather appalling is the timing and cost of his trip to London. As we know the United Kingdom was in the midst of the General Election. Not only was the timing wrong but President Mutharika’ trip was allegedly meant to address ‘The evolution of education’ not only to certify and qualify Africans but to also equip them with the education of empowerment and leadership. This albeit a remarkable quest remains questionable. The fact that he travelled to the United Kingdom to address a Skeletal Audience at Oxford University, with majority of the audience being his delegation whilst one of the most prestigious universities in Malawi remains closed as it been for the past few months, begs the question as to what there was to gain from this trip. In Brussels he signed financial agreements on issues regarding agriculture, nutrition as well as women and youth but what of education? The education sector cannot grow when the already strained education system is being neglected.

The Dorchester Hotel is an exquisite hotel with high costs to match its glory. The luxury suites best suited for honourable guests such as President Mutharika are costed at £3,034 and above per night (2,803,528.00MWK plus) and the lowest room rate being £570 per night (523,941.17MWK plus) on SPECIAL OFFER.

As the leader of a nation and someone who is highly esteemed, we expect the President to stay in places no less exuberant. However, we would like to ask at what cost? Would the funds that were frivolously spent on a trip of no consequence not have been better used to re-open the University in Malawi?

Also to our knowledge, former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda was invited to be the one to address the Oxford Union. President Mutharika was a second option after Joyce Banda declined the offer.

Was his visit to the United Kingdom of greater importance to him than implementing in his own country the education system he so profoundly spoke of in his Oxford speech? The people of Malawi feel his speech and attendance were nothing more than a ruse in an attempt to distract the world from the inadequate payment schemes of those entrusted with educating the students. The lecturers and Staff at the universities and schools are grossly underpaid. This topic has been recurrent in Malawi’s news outlets for years, with even more outrage having been sparked by the ineffable act of travelling to the United Kingdom at such an inopportune time.

Between the lack of empathy for the students who will have been pushed back a year in their studies and the evident greed of the team that the President has employed, it is difficult to decide which one stifles Malawi’s growth most.

Education is key in development. Youth unemployment has been a trending topic and the numbers are steadily rising, one of the best universities in the country has been closed due to funds that the Government clearly has enough to make a difference.

The education system corruption is ignored. The disorderly conduct, misguidance and ill manner of those appointed as part of President Mutharika team will affect the public’s view of the President himself. The manner in which his team conducted themselves on this trip was inappropriate. It was also proof of how rife corruption still is within the government and unfortunately corruption has a ‘trickle down’ effect.

According to Transparency International, corruption in Malawi has increased at an alarming rate. Malawi, which in 2013 was ranked at 110 out of 175 countries in terms of corruption, in 2014 it was 110 out of 177 and today it is 120 out 176. GETTING WORSE.

Good governance and transparency cannot be achieved without the necessary change, and that change will have to begin at the top for it to trickle down to the bottom.

Sara C (Malawian)