By Brian Kanyenda

Farmers at Malingunde in the Traditional Authority (T.A) Masumbankhunda, Lilongwe have been advised to improve on their knowledge in the management of their farming endeavors.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Masumbankhunda has underscored the need to impart knowledge to farmers to embrace farming as business, as one way of diversifying income generation.

The chief said farmers in the area can do this by participating in the farmers’ business training programs at the farmer’s school which has been established in his area by government.

Masumbankhunda said this during the exhibition fair at Kanganjobvu farmer business located in Mphunzi Village Development Committee (VDC) within the Malingunde Extension Planning Area, where he commended the farmers for taking the school seriously.

He said the school would help provide business skills and knowledge to farmers to enable them manage their farms as business ventures.

“The business training school is enabling farmers to learn and practice the right basic business skills and principles such as record keeping, accounting, among other simple financial best practices indoctrinating into farming business,” Masumbankhunda said.

The Lilongwe West Agribusiness Officer Brenda Mwagomba also hailed the farmers for their passion for school and encouraged them to actively participate in the training programs which includes extension services to increase on their yields and enhance their incomes.

Sikanadze Chiotha, Agriculture Extension Development Coordinator and Agriculture Extension Development Officer Biswick Sauzande said the event was organized with the aim to bring awareness to the people in the area on the significance of school.

Representing the school members Elank Kalonga commended the efforts and support rendered by their extension officer Mr. Sauzande saying the school has helped them to gain more skills and knowledge in their farming activities.

In May 2018, government implemented farmers’ business school with an intention to encourage farmers to realize the benefits of taking farming as business and use the skills gained to transform their lives for better. So far, Kanganjobvu farmer’s business school has enrolled over 45 participants who are expected to graduate in June next year.