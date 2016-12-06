MANGOCHI: First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday December 05 2016 sentenced Levison Mayenda 65, to pay a fine of 350 thousand kwachas for being found in Possession of Medical drugs without licence contrary to section 45 as read with section 65 of Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Act.

Prosecutor Sub inspector Maxwell Mwaluka told the court that on December 1, 2016 the accused person was found with assorted medical drugs for sale in his shop illegally worthy over half a million kwachas at Mtanga Trading Centre in Mangochi, when the Police was in a joint operation with officials from Ministry of Health.

Mwaluka said that the Police confiscated the drugs which among them are Panado, Aspirin Quinine, Penibritan and other Malaria drugs.

He further told the court that the accused is a subsequent offender since in September 2016, he was convicted on the same offence.

ln his mitigation, Mayenda asked the court for leniency saying he is old and a bread winner for his family.

In his verdict, First Grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana said that although the accused person voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge, he deserve a stiff punishment as this is the second time appearing in court on similar charges, and this means that he hasn’t learnt a lesson.

M’bwana warned the accused person that he will not be lenient next time if he continues committing these offences, and he will have no option but sending him to prison.

Levison hails from Mtanga village Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.